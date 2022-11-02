Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.85, but opened at $72.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $72.57, with a volume of 15,809 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 5.5 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.21.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $393.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.20 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 24.68%. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.