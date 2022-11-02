Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.85, but opened at $72.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $72.57, with a volume of 15,809 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.21.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $393.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.20 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 24.68%. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

