CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.39

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
CITIC Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14.
CITIC Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1121 per share. This represents a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.
CITIC Company Profile
CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, manufacturing, engineering contracting, advances materials, consumption, and urbanization businesses in China. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.
