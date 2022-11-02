Citigroup Boosts Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $29.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHGG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Trading Up 22.0 %

CHGG stock traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,848,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 85.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. Chegg has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $37.64.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Chegg by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Chegg by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Chegg by 5.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 21,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.