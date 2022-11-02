Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Citigroup has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years. Citigroup has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citigroup to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

