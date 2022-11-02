Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 119,599 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

KO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 218,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,597,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $257.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

