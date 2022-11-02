Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,918 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 74,276 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $76.53. 133,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,390,962. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

