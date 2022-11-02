Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $26.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,933 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $26,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 201,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,093. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $63.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.