Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,141 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.7 %

SCHW stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.31. The stock had a trading volume of 57,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,430. The firm has a market cap of $144.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.85.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,170 shares of company stock worth $4,770,062. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

