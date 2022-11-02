Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $90.89. The stock had a trading volume of 409,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

