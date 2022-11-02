Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,949 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.57. The company had a trading volume of 46,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.45 and its 200-day moving average is $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $145.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.