Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 8,446 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.7% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $135,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after buying an additional 1,578,772 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $351.13. 62,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131,441. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.00 and a 200 day moving average of $363.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

