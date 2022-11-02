Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 4,798 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 13.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 23.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 379,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,862,902. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

