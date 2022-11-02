Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 868 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.38 and a 200 day moving average of $234.16. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,478 shares of company stock worth $6,568,058 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

