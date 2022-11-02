Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.77

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and traded as high as $31.87. Civeo shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 62,212 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $412.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 2.74.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 374,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $10,264,484.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,193.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,156.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 374,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $10,264,484.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,193.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 383,753 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,767,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,497,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 512,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,691 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

