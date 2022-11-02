Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.77

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and traded as high as $31.87. Civeo shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 62,212 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Civeo Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $412.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 2.74.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,767,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,497,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 512,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,691 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Civeo
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.
Featured Articles
