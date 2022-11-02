CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.90

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 484773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

CK Hutchison Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were given a $0.0856 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

