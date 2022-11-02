Clear Investment Research LLC Acquires 807 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 8.9% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after purchasing an additional 333,937 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.83. The company had a trading volume of 39,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

