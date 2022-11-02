Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 275 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Clear Investment Research LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

BSV traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.46. 6,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,213. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.33. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $81.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

