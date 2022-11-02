Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 248 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 217,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.41.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.