Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 469 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

Shares of VLO opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average of $115.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

