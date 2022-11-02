Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $129.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Clorox Stock

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $146.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.24 and its 200-day moving average is $142.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Clorox has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86.

Institutional Trading

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

