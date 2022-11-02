Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $129.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.05% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $132.33.
Clorox Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Clorox stock opened at $146.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.24 and its 200-day moving average is $142.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Clorox has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86.
Institutional Trading of Clorox
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clorox (CLX)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.