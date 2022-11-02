CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 766.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Up 0.1 %

CME opened at $173.53 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

