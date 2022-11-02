CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

CMS Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. CMS Energy has a payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in CMS Energy by 22.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.