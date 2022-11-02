CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
CNA Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. CNA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.
CNA Financial Stock Up 1.7 %
CNA stock opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.
CNA Financial Company Profile
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNA Financial (CNA)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.