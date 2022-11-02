CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of CNA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. CNA Financial has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.32.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 48,199 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $1,906,752.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,430,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,110,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Stories

