Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Sells $51,726.67 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,629.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Cohu Price Performance
Shares of Cohu stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. 8,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,256. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.
Institutional Trading of Cohu
About Cohu
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohu (COHU)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- Buy Big 5 Sporting Goods for Its Dividend; But How About Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.