Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Sells $51,726.67 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,629.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Cohu stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. 8,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,256. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Cohu by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cohu by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cohu by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

