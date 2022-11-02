Coin98 Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Coin98 has a total market cap of $65.11 million and approximately $20.08 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001489 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

