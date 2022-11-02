CoinField Coin Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One CoinField Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001221 BTC on major exchanges. CoinField Coin has a market capitalization of $74.58 million and approximately $138.00 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

