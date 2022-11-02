Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,042 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,779,600,000 after buying an additional 343,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,771,256,000 after buying an additional 237,230 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,102,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,409,381,000 after buying an additional 707,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.53. 175,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,887,078. The company has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

