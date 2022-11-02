Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,522 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Motco raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 172,542 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 42.7% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 382,931 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,026,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 47,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,469,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $175,402,000 after purchasing an additional 36,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

