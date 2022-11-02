Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $123.32

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.32 and last traded at $123.15, with a volume of 7548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.86%.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $2,316,982.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,669,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,092,474.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,006,914.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,655 in the last ninety days. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

