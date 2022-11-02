Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.38

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and traded as low as $18.25. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 111 shares.

Community Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Community Bancorp alerts:

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter. Community Bancorp had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 15.56%.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides a range of retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It provides various consumer banking products and services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit/credit cards, and night deposit facilities, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.