Comparing Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) & Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) and Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dynatronics and Embecta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Embecta 1 2 0 0 1.67

Dynatronics presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 723.14%. Embecta has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.43%. Given Dynatronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Embecta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

8.5% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Embecta shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Dynatronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dynatronics and Embecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics -9.00% -25.04% -10.64% Embecta N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dynatronics and Embecta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $44.34 million 0.21 -$3.99 million ($0.26) -1.64 Embecta N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Embecta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dynatronics.

Summary

Dynatronics beats Embecta on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatronics

(Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes. It also offers power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, and other related equipment. In addition, the company provides clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracings, paper products, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Dynatron, Dynatron Solaris, Dynaheat, BodyIce, Powermatic, Bird & Cronin, Physician's Choice, Hausmann, PROTEAM, and Mammoth brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, and hospitals. It also exports its products. Dynatronics Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

About Embecta

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey. Embecta Corp.(NasdaqGS:EMBC) operates independently of Becton, Dickinson and Company as of April 1, 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.