Concordium (CCD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $63.98 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Concordium has a total market cap of $63.98 million and approximately $674,347.00 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Concordium has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,403,862,502 coins and its circulating supply is 5,475,008,336 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

