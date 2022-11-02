Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534,205 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Imperial Oil worth $119,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Imperial Oil by 975.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

IMO stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $54.92. 77,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,776. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 85.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

