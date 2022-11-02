Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 119.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 576,374 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 313,346 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $54,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after buying an additional 1,476,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $292,414,000 after buying an additional 32,876 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock traded down $5.44 on Wednesday, reaching $90.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,258. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.50.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.