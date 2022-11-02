Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 161,198 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,014 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,198 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $44,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in American Express by 112.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,478 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 70.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after buying an additional 387,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in American Express by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

American Express Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.65. The company had a trading volume of 141,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.89. The company has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

