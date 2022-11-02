Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 2,899,917 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 88.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,191,474 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,899,917 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up approximately 1.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.69% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $300,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CM. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869,452 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $938,627,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,636,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,367 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 138.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 111.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,073,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CM shares. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CM traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $44.99. 42,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,369. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.17%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

