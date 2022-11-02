Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,766,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,465,396 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.19% of Crescent Point Energy worth $48,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPG. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $533,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $3,190,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 17.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPG. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. 618,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,825,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

