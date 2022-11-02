Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $68,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam increased its stake in CGI by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 1,167.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIB stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.04. 5,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.94.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

