Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 109.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,352,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791,626 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises about 1.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $204,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BIP stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,369. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.