Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,442,195 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,247,603 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,442,195 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up 0.9% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Barrick Gold worth $145,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,737,670. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

