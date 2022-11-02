Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,985.36

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1,985.36 and traded as high as C$2,022.25. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$1,969.89, with a volume of 33,054 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares upgraded Constellation Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded Constellation Software from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,458.33.

Constellation Software Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.27 billion and a PE ratio of 67.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,944.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1,983.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$15.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$16.61 by C($0.81). The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 81.8355822 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Software

In related news, Director Lawrence Cunningham purchased 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1,836.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,478.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,985,753.76.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Further Reading

