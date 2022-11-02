Contrasting Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) and Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) and Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyber Apps World and Mastech Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$1.50 million N/A N/A Mastech Digital $222.01 million 0.80 $12.22 million $0.99 15.46

Mastech Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Cyber Apps World.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cyber Apps World and Mastech Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Cyber Apps World shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cyber Apps World and Mastech Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyber Apps World N/A -143.55% -96.37% Mastech Digital 5.01% 18.69% 12.04%

Volatility and Risk

Cyber Apps World has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mastech Digital beats Cyber Apps World on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc. develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. It offers LytSpid, an application that provides smartphone-based local delivery services; SmartSaveNow, a real-time price comparison website; and Bazaar Online, an online market platform for buying and selling various items. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services, such as digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

