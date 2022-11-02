Contrasting Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fulton Financial presently has a consensus price target of $18.63, suggesting a potential upside of 2.05%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $997.16 million 3.06 $275.50 million $1.57 11.62 Landmark Bancorp $62.09 million 2.09 $18.01 million $2.76 9.42

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. Landmark Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulton Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 26.40% 11.58% 1.09% Landmark Bancorp 25.01% 10.52% 1.07%

Risk and Volatility

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Fulton Financial pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats Landmark Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans. In addition, it provides letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and wealth management services, including investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns passive investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through traditional financial center banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. The company operated branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. In addition, the company invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities. It has 30 branch offices in 24 communities across the state of Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

