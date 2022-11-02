Contrasting Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Oconee Federal Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services $489.15 million 3.45 $167.92 million $2.18 10.25 Oconee Federal Financial $18.05 million 8.07 $4.10 million $0.72 36.04

Profitability

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Oconee Federal Financial. Provident Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oconee Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Oconee Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services 31.47% 10.16% 1.20% Oconee Federal Financial 22.72% 4.96% 0.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Provident Financial Services and Oconee Federal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services 0 2 1 0 2.33 Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.35%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than Oconee Federal Financial.

Dividends

Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Provident Financial Services pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oconee Federal Financial pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Provident Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Provident Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Oconee Federal Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, marine loans, personal loans and unsecured lines of credit, and auto and recreational vehicle loans. The company also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, it provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and private banking. Further, the company sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 96 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania and New York counties. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family and multi-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as installment loans for various consumer purposes, including the purchase of automobiles, boats, and other legitimate personal purposes. It operates through its executive office and eight branch offices located in Oconee and Pickens counties, South Carolina; and Stephens and Rabun counties, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

