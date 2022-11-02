CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) is Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,332 shares during the quarter. CONX makes up about 2.6% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of CONX worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CONX by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CONX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CONX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CONX alerts:

CONX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CONX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,257. CONX Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.