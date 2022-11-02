CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Short Interest Down 5.5% in October

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

CorMedix Trading Up 1.0 %

CRMD opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $127.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 25,202.44% and a negative return on equity of 48.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of CorMedix from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CorMedix from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CorMedix from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

