Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRVS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

