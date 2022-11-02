Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRVS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.
