COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.37

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 2397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered COSCO SHIPPING from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Up 4.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.