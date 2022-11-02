CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for CoStar Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for CoStar Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSGP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $81.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $85.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.51.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.